House of the Dragon season 3: HBO boss on Battle of the Gullet

As many of you may be well-aware at this point, House of the Dragon season 3 is going to be starting up production at some point next month. With that in mind, what will the future hold?

Well, we know that a lot of diehard fans are aware at this point that the next batch of episodes will kick off with the Battle of the Gullet, which is a huge showdown directly from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. The decision to not have it be a part of season 2 was controversial, largely due to the fact that the story ended with more of a whimper than it would have otherwise. (We also wonder if a lot of it was also due to there simply being less episodes in season 2.)

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking as a part of a new, lengthy interview with Deadline, HBO’s head of drama Francesca Orsi made it clear that the battle will be worthy of the wait:

“I’m so glad we waited because it’s going to be better than ever … It’s just so massive, we needed the time to build it.”

Now, is House of the Dragon really better because of these battles? That is a fair question, mostly because you could argue that the best seasons of Game of Thrones were the ones where the budget was smaller and we actually got episodes on an almost-annual basis. We do not think that we’re going to see the prequel back, meanwhile, until we get around to the spring or summer of 2026. Anything before that just feels far too optimistic at this particular point in time.

Related – Be sure to see some more House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date discussion

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 when it arrives?

Do you think the battle will be worth the wait? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here to get some more updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







