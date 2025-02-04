House of the Dragon season 3 premiere date: February update

With us now into February, we know that the start of House of the Dragon season 3 production is right around the corner. So with that in mind, is news on an approximate or exact premiere date also coming?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that we would love nothing more to get some more insight here … but that also feels pretty unlikely, all things considered. We are talking here about an HBO show that feels like it is at least 15 months away from coming back, if not longer. The show takes a significant chunk of time to film and that’s without even getting into post-production and what it takes to get everything wrapped up there.

So even though exact premiere-date news feels unlikely for the immediate future, it does feel as though there is more that we could be learning about soon. Take, for example, new characters or plot points! We do tend to think that there is one descendant of Alicent Hightower who really should turn up this season who has spent the bulk of their time in Oldtown. Meanwhile, we also tend to think that other parts of Westeros will be thrown into the conflict more and more; we have seen Cragen Stark, even though it was only for a brief period of time.

What the story will be about

Without even getting too much into book spoilers, it does feel like a massive and pretty inevitable battle is going to be front and center — one that is going to feature dragons and of course a good bit of death. We honestly thought it was one that would be featured in season 2…

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 when it airs?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

