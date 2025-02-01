House of the Dragon season 3 spoilers: Meet Ormund Hightower

With production on House of the Dragon season 3 kicking off sooner rather than later, why not rejoice in another arrival? After all, it appears as though Ormund Hightower has finally entered the world of the Game of Thrones prequel, and we are certainly eager to see what he brings to the table now.

So what can we say for the time being here? Well, that goes a little something like this. According to a new report coming in right now from Variety, former Grantchester and McMafia star James Norton has come on board the HBO epic as this character.

Want to know a little more about what Ormund brings to the table? Then check out the official character description below now:

“Otto’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Gwayne’s (Freddie Fox) cousin, and the Lord of Oldtown. He is presently leading the Hightower host in a march on King’s Landing to support his house against Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy).”

Given what we know about Oldtown right now, this does make us think there’s a chance that Daeron is also going to be turning up before too long. We know that he is one of Alicent’s sons, even though we have hardly seen him make any sort of enormous presence on the show so far in this series. Fingers crossed, that is going to be changing as we get prepared for the Battle of the Gullet, a showdown that we are anticipating will turn up at some point in the near future.

While filming for this season has yet to start, know this: we anticipate that it is going to likely turn up at some point next summer.

