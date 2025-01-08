House of the Dragon season 3: More on filming schedule

We absolutely know that 2025 is going to be a big deal when it comes to House of the Dragon season 3, and for good reason. Production is going to be underway!

Of course, the unfortunate truth here is that we’re going to be waiting until 2026 most likely to see the show back, so we are crossing our fingers for a few little milestones along the way here. Take, for example, some more news when it comes to casting, or at least the production timeline coming up.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more HOUSE OF THE DRAGON videos!

Speaking in a new interview on the The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast, showrunner Ryan Condal indicated that “2025 is gonna be utter madness from January like third until deep in the fall when we wrap production.” Isn’t that a pretty clear reminder of how long everyone is going to be hard at work? This is a long production, and we do think that there will be a lot of action right away.

After all, remember for a moment how the second season wrapped with the lead-up to the Battle of the Gullet, a pretty famous showdown from the George R.R. Martin source material Fire & Blood. There will almost certainly be a lot of bloodshed, and we are eager to see who makes it out of this alive.

So when will we get some new footage from the season?

Well, let’s just say that you are probably going to be waiting a long time here — the earliest at this point we expect to see something more here is in the winter of next year.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on House of the Dragon right now, including more on what else is ahead

What do you most want to see moving into House of the Dragon season 3 when it premieres?

How do you think that the show is going to kick off? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







