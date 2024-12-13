House of the Dragon season 3 filming: An Emma D’Arcy update

While we may not be at the start of House of the Dragon season 3 production as of yet, we do come bearing some good news! The more that we hear courtesy of the folks at HBO, the clearer it is that the start of filming is right around the corner.

Of course, that does not necessarily mean that anyone has seen any scripts as of yet! For more on that, all you have to do is check out some of the latest from star Emma D’Arcy.

In a new interview with Collider, the performer said the following when asked if they had seen any material from the new season: “No, I haven’t, is the truth. But soon, I hope. I’m really excited to go back.” They also indicated that everyone is gearing up for work early on next year.

As for what the timeline looks like with House of the Dragon, it goes a little bit like so: Production will take place for a significant chunk of next year, and there is a lot to do when it comes to preparing for the scenes to be shot. Following this, we also understand that there is a lengthy post-production window taking place after the fact. The plan here is for the premiere to be at some point in 2026 — we are hoping for summer, but that will depend on the state of all the visual effects (the Battle of the Gullet is ahead!) and then also what HBO wants. After all, they are the ones who will have the final say on all of this.

We do think that season 3 will be full of action and drama — and of course death. That is a staple of this world as much as anything.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

