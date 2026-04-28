NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 18 spoilers: Last before finale event

Next week on CBS you are going to have a chance to dive more into NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 18 — a story that will be especially notable.

After all, it is worth noting first and foremost that there are only two episodes remaining after this one, and they will air as a two-hour event on May 12. That will presumably be the last chance you have to see the show for a while. Even though we know that a season 4 is coming for the Australia-set spin-off, it may not last until you get around to early 2027. Hopefully, the rest of the season delivers enough goods to keep you excited. From where we stand, we at least think “Rough Diamond” is going to be bringing a lot to the table in between a dangerous case, complicated characters, and a whole lot of money.

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To get a few more details now on what is to come here, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Rough Diamond” – The death of a former Marine wanted for murder leads the team to a sinister plot involving a disgraced journalist, one of Australia’s richest men and lab-grown diamonds, on NCIS: SYDNEY, Tuesday, May 5 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

While we cannot speak to whether or not there will be a cliffhanger in here directly connecting the show to the finale event, it at least feels possible. Or, at the same time, there is a chance that there could at least be a thematic connection. We are at least pretty darn excited to see what the writers bring to the table here!

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Sydney season 3 episode 18?

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