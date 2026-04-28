NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 18 spoilers: Finale changes?

As many out there may be aware on some level already, NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 18 is going to be the all-important finale.

So with all of that in mind, let’s go ahead and pose the following question: What in the world is actually going to happen here? “Hollywood Ending” is an installment that could facilitate change but at the same time, in a way that is completely different from what we have seen so far. (Given the cliffhanger that we had regarding Lala at the end of season 1, the bar is set extremely high.)

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To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 18 synopsis:

“Hollywood Ending” – With the Camp Pendleton office in danger of being shut down, the team confronts an uncertain future, on the second season finale of NCIS: ORIGINS, Tuesday, May 5 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our hope here mostly hinges on Lala continuing to find a way to be involved in this story, mostly because we know she is not in Gibbs’ life forever. Meanwhile, at the same time we are equally hopeful that there is going to be a chance to learn something more about Mark Harmon’s version of the character in the present. Isn’t there still something more to learn there?

Do we expect a cliffhanger here?

A million percent, mostly because it is hard to imagine anything different happening here at all. The prequel has already been renewed for a season 3, though we do recognize that there will be one small change with it moving back to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesdays after spending this season at 9:00.

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS: Origins season 2 episode 18 when it arrives?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back here to get all sorts of additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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