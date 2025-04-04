Saturday Night Live: Will Kenan Thompson stay ‘forever’?

At this point, Kenan Thompson is already the longest-tenured cast member in the history of Saturday Night Live. So, is he planning to leave anytime soon?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say the following: The actor / comedian still has no plans to leave. He has been with the show for over two decades, so why not try to keep it going. We do think he is one of those people in show business who realizes that the grass is not always greener on the other side, and that this is the perfect showcase of his talents. We know that for a lot of people, this is a hard job. Yet, he has clearly found a way to make it work from one season to the next.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Speaking about his future plans in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what Kenan had to say:

“It would be cool if I never left the show. That’d be crazy … I guess the only other milestone would be just to be the forever cast member. Just never leave the show. I don’t really know. Thirty [seasons] is like, okay, that’s just another number kind of thing. Twenty was just such a thing that nobody had ever done. People had gotten into their teens before, but nobody had gotten all the way up to 20. And then I was close to doing it. Once I started getting into 17, I was like, well, if I can, I would love to stick around till 20. And now here we are at 22, so I don’t know.”

In the end, we just think that Kenan will stay until he feels like he’s done, and there is no reason to over-complicate it. We would be shocked if SNL ever forced him out for a number of reasons, especially since it really benefits them to have a longtime veteran there to help new cast members.

Related – Get some more discussion on some recent Saturday Night Live episodes

Do you think that Kenan Thompson could be on Saturday Night Live for several more years?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







