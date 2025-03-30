Why did Morgan Wallen leave Saturday Night Live stage early?

What is so strange about last night’s Saturday Night Live episode is that one of the biggest moments happened at the very end. Not only that, it is one that may not have been intended at all.

As you saw during the good-nights portion of the show, musical guest Morgan Wallen bolted off the stage as the end credits rolled, rather than taking part in the customary tradition of staying onstage and chatting with the host (in this case Mikey Madison) and the cast. There was a brief hot-mic moment at the start of the good-nights where he mentioned being tired, and then after the show, he posted an Instagram Story of a private jet, noting that he was off to “God’s Country.”

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

So what is going on here? Theories have run amok, whether it be that Wallen did not want to be around the cast or that the cast didn’t want him here. Some of that is tied to some of the controversy around the country singer in general, especially since he was disinvited from the show years ago during the pandemic after breaking protocols. However, at the same time Saturday Night Live seems to think that is in the past, given that they invited him back in the first place.

Now, according to TMZ, what happened here is actually less controversial than it may at first seem — a source tells the publication that Wallen did the same thing that he did during rehearsal and camera blocking all week, and it was not meant to be some sort of slight. Odds are, he’s just less tapped-in to show tradition as someone who has watched year in and out.

Is it still strange that he did not take in his surroundings and take part in that? Sure, but this is a show that loves good scuttlebutt … and this story provides that and then some.

Related – See more coverage on last night’s Saturday Night Live episode

What do you think about Morgan Wallen’s Saturday Night Live exit last night — is there something or nothing here?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







