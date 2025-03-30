Saturday Night Live delivers a live-action SpongeBob, Squidward

For some reason, Saturday Night Live decided to save one of their best sketches of the night until close to the end of the Mikey Madison episode. This was a Please Don’t Destroy production, and everything started courtesy of the host dressed up in blue Squidward makeup. As it turns out, she had an idea.

What did this idea lead into? Well, consider a bizarre series of events that led into a live-action HBO show titled Treading Water that was about the SpongeBob Squarepants crew living something akin to an adult life. This honestly felt a lot like Riverdale more than anything else, but it was fun!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions!

One thing that was really clear upon watching this is that the Please Don’t Destroy crew absolutely are longtime SpongeBob fans. You had some recreations here of a number of iconic quotes, including “is mayonnaise an instrument” and then also the FUN song. There was also a legitimately terrifying impression of SpongeBob’s laugh thrown in here at some point.

Do you know what else was so great about this sketch? The irony that within a few years, we honestly could see this happening. Why wouldn’t we start to think that it’s possible given the crazy stuff going on these days in entertainment. There was, after all, an attempt at doing a live-action Powerpuff Girls series … and recently, a live-action Scooby-Doo show was officially ordered at Netflix. Neither one of these may be that crazy but at the end of the day, we don’t think we are looking at something here that is necessarily that far off.

Kudos to Madison for being game for this, especially since it was by far the wackiest performance she had a chance to give tonight.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on tonight’s Saturday Night Live episode

What did you think about Saturday Night Live doing a SpongeBob spoof late in the show?

Also, is there a fever dream where you could actually envisioning this happening? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







