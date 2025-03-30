Saturday Night Live: Joe Jonas makes cameo in ‘long line’ song

We know that Saturday Night Live does love its fair share of random cameos — and let’s just say that today, we got it via Joe Jonas.

This is a show that does love to do its musical sketches within the first thirty minutes of the show and because of that, we can’t say that we were altogether shocked that we got one about how New Yorkers respond to viral trends — by waiting in enormously long lines in order to experience a little bit for themselves. We’re not someone who can relate to the experience in the Big Apple and yet, the idea of getting in line for something because of social media should be relatable to a ton of people.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get a few more TV reactions and reviews!

The big reason for the Jonas surprise is rather simple: He wasn’t announced as the musical guest, and we’re not even sure that he has some sort of explicit connection to anyone who appeared. Did the producers just look for an artist who was in New York and available at that point? Honestly, we’re just glad that he was eager to take part in a little silliness.

As for the actual song in the middle of all this, can we just go ahead and say that it was super-catchy? After all, we do tend to think that there are two major components to what makes a sketch like this so good. First and foremost, you need to have a great hook that people will want to listen to after — but then, you need some sort of subject that people are going to search for. This ticked all of the boxes, and that may help to have a great second life on social media after the fact.

Related – Get other updates on Saturday Night Live now, including the future hosts

What did you think about Joe Jonas and this random Saturday Night Live cameo tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







