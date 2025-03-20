Saturday Night Live: Mikey Madison, Jon Hamm, Jack Black to host

After some time off the air, we are happy to note now when Saturday Night Live is going to be coming back for more episodes. Also, we’ve had a chance to learn about the hosting lineups!

Across social media today NBC revealed the hosts and musical guests for the next three shows — stay tuned for the big reveals, as well as commentary on all of them.

March 29 – First and foremost, let’s get into the not-so-surprising news that Anora star Mikey Madison is going to be getting the chance to host for the first time. This is right on the heels of her getting an Academy Award, and this will serve as a chance for her to showcase some other skills. Morgan Wallen will serve as the musical guest here.

April 5 – Jack Black is coming back for the first time in nearly twenty years to host! Why such a long break? We wish we had a good answer to that. This is easily tied to the Minecraft movie coming out, and he will be joined by icons in Elton John and Brandi Carlile, while are the joint musical guests.

April 12 – Finally, we have the epic return of Jon Hamm! He had a great appearance on the 50th anniversary special, but we actually have been waiting for well over a decade for him to be a host again. He’s not that far away from the give-timers’ club, but he will not be getting there as of yet. Lizzo will serve as the musical guest for this episode.

There should be more episodes beyond these three but more than likely, you are going to get another break in the action first. With this being an anniversary season, let’s hope for a huge finale.

