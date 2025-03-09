Saturday Night Live: Lady Gaga performs ‘Abracadabra,’ ‘Killah’

Lady Gaga serves as the host and musical guest on this week’s Saturday Night Live live and for the latter, that meant an opportunity to promote her new album Mayhem.

If you are a diehard fan of the pop superstar, then you may be well-aware already that this album is a chance for her to return to some of her dance-pop roots that we saw from her first couple of albums. It is meant to be fun, and we thought that would be reflected in the very first performance.

As it turned out, we got a good sense of that the moment that Gaga kicked off “Abracadabra,” one of her most notable songs from that aforementioned album. There are elements of “Judas” and “Bad Romance” mixed in here and in general, it’s a heck of a chance and an opportunity for Gaga to do her brand of big vocals and a little bit of performance art. Regardless of what you think about her style of pop, you can’t deny how good her voice was during all of the dancing that we saw here.

Also, this song is 100% one of those earworms that is going to get stuck in your head and never leave for at least a few weeks.

As for the second song…

We thought that she may go with something a little more slowed-down but instead, she opted for “Killah,” a song that had a distinct rock vibe to it from start to finish. What was so interesting about this to us, beyond just all the bright colors, is that a hefty percentage of the performance actually took place in the hallway before Gaga went out on stage.

