Saturday Night Live cold open: Marco Rubio vs. Elon Musk

As per usual, this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live had a lot of material to work with in regards to the cold open. What did they decide to do?

Well, the best way to start things off here is by simply noting that politics were (of course) going to be front and center as they often were. The show opened with President Trump (James Austin Johnson) and Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) talking about Elon Musk, and this of course made us think that we’d be seeing Mike Myers turn up again as Elon Musk.

Now, we will say that it took a little bit of time for Myers to show up following some references to both Curb Your Enthusiasm and then also The White Lotus as Trump contemplating taking over Thailand. The whole sketch eventually became all about the President trying to broker peace between Rubio and Musk and while funny, it did not manage to deliver the same surprise factor that we had last week. The whole version of Elon is one where he is a total man-child doing dances and antagonizing other people.

In the end, we would imagine that the biggest laugh that came from this sketch was the slight reference to Myers’ Elon as Dr. Evil, complete with the signature finger gesture.

Could this cold open be funny a few more times?

Absolutely that feels possible but at the same time, there are probably only so many more times the show can do it before it will start to feel like the same exact thing every sing time. This is why sometimes, less can be more, but kudos to Lorne Michaels for getting Mike Myers to make an appearance on more than just one show.

