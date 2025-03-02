Saturday Night Live: Mike Myers plays Elon Musk

Just one Saturday Night Live episode after the 50th anniversary special, another alum turned up in Mike Myers. Not only that, but apparently the show has a new impersonator for Elon Musk.

Honestly, it is hard to think of anyone on the show who could have played Musk better, mostly because Myers himself is well-known for playing eccentric people. Sure, there were moments in here where his accent changed three or four times, but that may have been the point to a certain extent. It was strange and unpredictable but also at times a little bit accurate.

What is all the more funny about this particular appearance from Myers is that there have been some people clamoring for him to play Musk for a while; we know that there are some people who tend to prefer the show using a current cast member, this was too perfect to pass up.

So is there a chance that we are going to be seeing more of Mike as Elon at some point in the future? There’s a pretty good chance of that. Why would SNL or Lorne Michaels choose to bring him on, only to them replace him a few shows later? We don’t think that Musk is going to be dipping out of the headlines anytime soon so odds are, it is going to be based on the content that is out there.

No matter what you thought about this sketch, we’ll say this: We are probably going to hear Musk’s take on it at some point sooner rather than later. (Of course, the irony here is that his hosting gig on the show does not feel like that far in the past.)

