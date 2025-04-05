The Pitt season 2: Is work already being done?

We recognize that there is still one episode left for The Pitt season 1 and yet, is it too early to start thinking here about season 2?

Well, let’s just start off here by stating the following: We don’t think so. Why would we? The early renewal by Max was a clear sign of just how popular this show is, and we love that everyone is already actively thinking about what could be next. While we do not anticipate more episodes airing for quite some time, just knowing that they are coming still serves as a source of comfort.

Speaking to Esquire in a new interview, Noah Wyle made it clear that there are already meetings about season 2 already (at least when it comes to the stories being told); he also understands just what a lot of expectations currently are:

“What excited me is the identification has been so one to one with these characters from people in healthcare and audiences watching it that it’s now like, Okay, they identify … We just have to make sure that wherever we take them, it’s grounded, believable, and in keeping with their characters. We don’t need to be too sensational. We don’t need to go out there and try to find a shark to jump. We just need to figure out how to stay true to our format and say, ‘Where would they be next? This is where they’d be next.’ “

Ultimately, we tend to think that one of the questions in general is whether or not to do some sort of dramatic time jump. It makes sense for there to be some time between seasons, given the fact that you do not want to put these characters in a spot where they are dealing with mass shootings and the like every day. Yet, it also makes sense to bring the characters back where the events of season 1 are still fresh of mind.

