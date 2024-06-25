The Morning Show season 4 premiere date: Summer 2024 hopes

What are the chances that we learn something more about The Morning Show season 4 between now and the end of the summer? Is some premiere date news possible?

Well, the first thing that we should go ahead and note here is simple: When it comes to a start date, you’re going to need to exercise some patience. Sure, it would be great to get further news about when it is back but for now, we suggest that you simply write down “2025” in pencil and then stick around for more news. We would consider it a blessing in the event that more is announced at all in regards to a premiere this fall!

After all, the biggest news on The Morning Show you are probably going to get this summer is simply tied to production. There is going to be some work done presumably in the coming months and beyond just that, you are going to see the apparent return of Jon Hamm! This is not something we felt was a sure thing once upon a time, given that he felt a lot like a significant one-season star and that was it.

We wouldn’t be surprised if there are some more casting updates shared, as well, in the coming months — keep your eyes peeled for that.

So what else can you expect to see here?

Well, the new season is going to cover an election at length, but also should feature more of what it means for Alex to be more of a boss. Meanwhile, Bradley has a pretty uncertain future at the moment given what happened with her, Hal, and the FBI at the end of last season. We do think she could still have a second act, but it could be hard to get it off the ground.

