The Morning Show season 4 spoilers: Meet Alex’s father!

Clearly, The Morning Show season 4 is looking to go big with some of its stories — after all, we’re going to meet Alex Levy’s dad!

According to a new report from TVLine, the series is currently in the process of casting Martin Levy, who is described as follows:

Martin Levy is in his 70s or early 80s and is described as a charming, sharp, deep-thinking man with a sense of humor. And, in what has probably not been super fun for Alex her entire life, Martin pulls no emotional punches.

The role has yet to be cast; the site notes that it was offered to Kevin Kline, but that he ultimately passed on the opportunity. Odds are, there will be a big name playing the part, and we say that largely due to the fact that A-list actors playing roles on this show are basically what it does best.

As for why this is the perfect time for Alex’s father to turn up at all, that is a rather interesting question. We do recognize that in general, The Morning Show likely wants to show Jennifer Aniston’s character in a position of even greater power moving forward. She is now looking to be more of an executive at this point in her career, and that could come of course with more drama and additional surprises. Seeing all of this play out will certainly be a big part of the fun as we move forward.

When will you have a chance to see new episodes?

Odds are, we’ll be waiting a while. A reasonable estimate is summer 2025, but given how much Apple TV+ relies on this show for subscriptions, they will likely get it out there as soon as some of the episodes are ready.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Morning Show right now, including who has been cast for the new episodes

Who do you want to see playing Alex’s father on The Morning Show season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







