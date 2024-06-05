The Morning Show season 4: Marion Cotillard gets major role

As we prepare in order to see The Morning Show season 4 eventually arrive, let’s just say that another big name is coming on board!

According to a new report coming in from Deadline, Oscar winner Marion Cotillard is joining the likes of Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie in the cast for the upcoming season. In addition to her being cast, it’s also somewhat of a surprise to see Hamm listed still — does this mean that there is more story to tell with Paul Marks?

So who will Marion play on the Apple TV+ hit? Her role is that of Celine Dumont, described as “a savvy operator from a storied European family.” How she fits into the world of UBA and beyond remains to be seen, but through the end of season 3, it became apparent that Alex Levy was fighting for a bigger seat at the table, basically looking to be an executive and a deal-maker just as much as a prominent host in morning TV. Meanwhile, Bradley Jackson was with her brother Hal at the FBI, where he was turning himself in over his involvement in January 6.

As great as this cast may be…

The real hope is that season 4 finds a way to shift back to what we came to know and love from the first two chapters of the show. To be frank, there needs to be more of Bradley and Alex together! The dynamic between Witherspoon and Aniston is what so many of us signed up for and yet, this was missing for a significant chunk of what was there in season 3.

It will be some time before season 4 premieres; fingers crossed that along the way, more castings will be confirmed.

