Yellowjackets season 3 episode 10 promo: Lottie’s killer revealed?

Given that the Yellowjackets season 3 finale is coming in a matter of days, there are so many questions we hope we get answers on. What is the biggest one? Well, that is rather simple: Learning who is actually responsible for Lottie’s death.

Ultimately, the promo that is out there for the finale does not 100% confirm that answers are coming. Yet, at the same time, it certainly does give us reasons for optimism.

If you head over to the link here, you can see a new promo for the finale that shows Lottie surrounded by candles, presumably the same ones who were around at the spot of her death. We know that at one point in this episode, she was prepping an apology to someone. Meanwhile, Shauna presumably has an alibi; yet, her DNA was seemingly present. What do you make of all this?

Well, we’ve heard theories aplenty regarding everyone from Callie to Walter, who may not be telling the truth when it comes to what he has found. It’s clear that Misty discovered at least something while looking at the phone in episode 9.

As for what else the promo gives away…

Well, one of the focal points for it is clearly that another hunt is happening in the past, and also that snow is on the ground once more. Does this mean that we really are on the cusp of the big Pit Girl moment? We know at least that the pit is now constructed with the spikes; this finale is titled “Full Circle,” and this may be the real reason why.

Also, is the Antler Queen about to surface? The closing seconds of said promo do read a little bit ominous at this point…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

