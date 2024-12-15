Yellowstone spin-off: Cole Hauser coy about future

Heading into tonight’s Yellowstone season 5 finale, it feels clear that we are entering the end of a particular era. Based on recent reports, this may as well be the series finale — after all, anything that is ahead may have a totally different title attached to it.

Based on the most recent reports that are out there, Cole Hauser and Kelly Reilly could potentially star in a separate spin-off that is about Rip and Beth’s future. There are a lot of different stories that could be brought to the table here, and you better believe we are excited to get more into those! It feels inevitable that Paramount will greenlight it shortly, mostly due to the fact that there is too much money in the franchise and the viewership is still strong.

Speaking to People Magazine, Cole Hauser could not 100% confirm the spin-off’s existence; yet, at the same time he certainly sounds hopeful over what is next:

“We will see what happens over the next year or so and we’ll see what’s next. Hopefully, we can continue to get in people’s living rooms and entertain them the way we have over the last seven years.”

If the goal is to shoot the spin-off around the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana again, plans will have to be solidified in the spring. It is hard to film before then in the area due in part to the weather. In other words, there is a lot of time for everyone out there to better figure this out. Our hope would be, of course, that we see another show here either in the fall of 2025 or the start of 2026. There is also another spin-off coming in The Madison.

