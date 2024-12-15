Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 (finale): Lainey Wilson will appear

Just in case you were aware for whatever reason, Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 on Paramount Network is going to be enormous. It is the finale for starters, and all indications are that it could be the final episode of the entire series. More could be coming from Beth and Rip, but that semes to be taking more the form of a spin-off.

Oh, and did we mention that the finale is also going to be incredibly long episode? Well, that is happening, and the extended run time of well over an hour and a half (commercials included) means a chance to include a lot of content and feature people we have not seen in a while. That includes Lainey Wilson, who plays country singer Abby on the show.

Back when Wilson first appeared in the fall of 2022, she was not a mainstream star on the level that she is now. Still, she was eager to come back for this final stretch and speaking to Vanity Fair, she indicated how grateful she was that Taylor Sheridan included her:

“I guess I had to do a little bit of acting when I impersonated Hannah Montana at birthday parties! … But when it comes to learning lines, I had never done anything like that. It goes back to Taylor Sheridan believing in me and believing that I could and seeing something in me before I saw it in myself.”

Lainey also noted that her appearances on the show were incredibly useful when it comes to people putting a face to her name or her voice — at that point, there had not been that many opportunities for people to make a connection.

Of course, we don’t necessarily think that Wilson will be a part of a future spin-off; we tend to think that she’s going to be rather busy, no?

