Yellowstone stars Cole Hauser, Kelly Reilly close deals for spin-off

Just a few days before the Yellowstone season 5 finale is poised to arrive, we now have more news regarding a spin-off. Does this mean that a “season 6” is now dead? Maybe, but a lot of this is also just semantics at the end of the day.

For now, here is at least some of what we can share. According to a new report right now from Deadline, stars Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser have closed a deal to star in an off-shoot, which is still going to have the word Yellowstone in its title. Some other cast members from the current series could appear, and co-creator Taylor Sheridan is now working on the creative.

So why do a spin-off over a season 6? The honest answer here is something that we’ve been aware of for a good while now: Money, and also streaming deals behind the scenes. Doing a season 6 would mean that the episodes would likely land on Peacock over Paramount+ via a deal that was done a long time ago. A new series, however, could keep it in-house. Paramount+ did not exist back when the original show had a deal worked out at Peacock — hence, why the franchise is broken up like it is.

Remember that in addition to this new show, there is also another spin-off coming in The Madison. However, that series does not seem to have any major Yellowstone characters in it — or if it does, nobody has reported on it yet. There is always a chance, at least, that a few more things are going to become clear once we get to the other side of the upcoming finale. That is what we are at least projecting at present, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

