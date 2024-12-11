Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: ‘Life is a Promise’ details

For those who are somehow unaware, this weekend is set to bring you the Yellowstone season 5 finale — an episode that is more than just that. While it may not technically be the series finale per se, it is the end of the story as it was conceived once upon a time. That means that going into this episode, you can 100% expect there to be closure to a lot of things, whether it be John Dutton’s burial or the future of the ranch.

Will this show also serve as a jumping-off point to a season 6, one potentially focused on Beth and Rip? While another season is not technically confirmed, we do tend to think that it is easy to consider that. Taylor Sheridan, Cole Hauser, and Kelly Reilly almost certainly are!

Now, let’s talk more about some newly-confirmed episode 14 details. The title for this finale is “Life is a Promise,” which is certainly something that makes us feel hopeful about whatever is ahead despite all the hardship. Meanwhile, the synopsis below gives you a small sense of things:

As the Duttons and the Yellowstone cowboys lay John to rest, the fate of the ranch is revealed.

Given that this is the finale, can you really be shocked that they are not giving us more than this? It’s hard not to be. They are going to keep a lot of the finer details under wraps as long as they can. The biggest things that we know right now is that Kayce seems to have some sort of plan to orchestrate the future of the ranch, one that includes “giving it away.” Does this just mean selling it to Rainwater for a dollar, and then working out some sort of long-term strategy from there? This is, at the very least, an easy theory to conjure up right now.

