Yellowstone season 5 episode 14: EP on big finale story

This weekend on Yellowstone season 5 episode 14, your are going to see the end of a significant chapter of this story. While it is not being billed as the series finale, at the same time we certainly expect that there will be a reasonable amount of closure to the story. After all, it seems like the finale is the end of a story that was planned some time ago by co-creator Taylor Sheridan.

Now as many of you know already, this finale has been kept under as heavy a lock and key as any show has over the past few years. There isn’t much you can say without giving away spoilers, but according to executive producer Christina Voros, you will see some emotional stuff, but also resolution and a lot of stories being tied together.

Speaking further to The Hollywood Reporter, here is more of what Voros had to say when asked what she can actually share:

You many have stumped me! I think what you are feeling about it all seeming to happen so fast and how we’re at the final episode is testament to how many different ways things could go. I also think it’s testament to how much there is to wait for in the finale. Crafting a final episode to a six-season arc is something really difficult to do, and I think what people have to look forward to, in some ways, is that as much ground is covered in the finale as it has been the moments leading up to it. It has that kind of weight and complexity that a story like this deserves to go out with.

Once again, this quote is a great reminder that everyone is viewing the finale as an ending, and we’ll have to see what is coming after the fact. Remember all these reports that there talks happening in theory with Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser about what more is ahead.

