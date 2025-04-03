The Orville season 4 renewal: An April 2025 update

With us now officially into April 2025, it does feel like high time to revisit another ongoing subject: The future of The Orville. Will the series finally get a season 4 renewal, and soon?

Before we do dive too deep into this subject at present, it makes sense to start by sharing at least some of what we know at present. First and foremost, it is worth noting that Seth MacFarlane’s other project in Ted over at Peacock has finished production on its latest batch of episodes — while that does offer some hope that he could play Ed again, nothing is assured. There were rumors months ago that the show would be coming back and yet, here we are with no official news. Hulu has yet to cancel the show and by virtue of that, there are still reasons for hope.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some further TV reactions and reviews!

With all of that being said, though, we have adopted a philosophy of “we’ll believe it when we see it” when it comes to The Orville coming back. There are a lot of reasons for this perpetual limbo but it remains true that the longer the wait goes, the harder it may be to bring the band back together. There are, after all, so many people who may move on to some different things.

If there is still one major reason for hope, though, it is that this show has about as passionate of a fan community as there is. Also, we do tend to think that more viewers would be eager to check out this imaginative world if they only knew about it. What we are trying to say here is that if you’d still like the series to come back, tell your friends! There is still hope.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Orville now, including some other updates on what more is ahead

Do you think we are actually going to get news on The Orville season 4 before too long?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for some additional updates here soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







