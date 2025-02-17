The Orville season 4 renewal: A February 2025 update

Is there a chance we are going to learn more about The Orville season 4 between now and the end of February? Let’s face it: Fans of this show may very-well be the most patient in television history at this point.

For those curious, here is just how slow-moving the entire process has been. Season 3 a.k.a. New Horizons premiered all the way back in June 2022. In the two and a half years since, we’ve heard a lot of discussion and rumors. The show has never been canceled in some official capacity, and there were some claims months ago that it was coming back.

So does any of us make us optimistic that we will 100% get news on the show’s future before February ends? Hardly. What we can at least say right now is that with work on Ted season 2 winding down, the calendar for Seth MacFarlane may start to become a little bit easier to navigate. Given his current studio agreements we’re not surprised that getting that done was first priority, but now it feels like there are a lot of possibilities. The challenge remains just finding a time in which most of the cast is available, and then also ensuring that Hulu is still on board. The Orville is an expensive show to make, so it has some challenges that others do not. At the same time, though, it is also fantastic. Season 3 was not just visually stunning, but also wonderfully imaginative with the way that it took on key issues. It honestly feels like you can claim it similar to Star Trek without speaking in hyperbole.

At this point, we honestly just hope that we learn about season 4 before we hit the three-year anniversary of season 3 premiering. After all, even once we get that, it’s obvious that there will be a really long wait again before we see the show back.

