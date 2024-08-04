The Orville season 4 renewal: When will official news come out?

We recognize fully that all fans of The Orville have to be on pins and needles at this point, and there is a legitimately good reason for it!

Earlier this weekend, star Scott Grimes seemingly confirmed that the sci-fi series would be returning for more, and that production would begin at some point in the new year. Now, it is worth remembering this: An actor confirming something is happening still does not make something official, and Hulu has not commented on anything regarding the show’s future in well over a year. (The best thing we’ve had are a few assorted quotes from executive Craig Erwich, ones that offer hope but at the same time, hardly give confirmation on almost anything.)

First and foremost, let’s state this: It would be a very pleasant surprise if something officially is announced today. There is little value in confirming a renewal at a time when there are fewer media outlets around to celebrate it. A more likely scenario is that something gets announced over the next week … if we are lucky, at least. Even if The Orville is 100% coming back, there may still need to be a few different things formalized behind the scenes. Because the series was off the air for so long a lot of things contractually are different from your standard year-to-year show. Also, there are a lot of schedules to figure out and also technical things to be resolved.

Given that there have been rumors for months that a season 4 will be happening, we do at least feel largely optimistic that someday, we’ll be able to see more of the title ship and its crew. Of course, it’s still an incredibly long time to wait given how long it takes to shoot this show and add in all the visual effects later.

