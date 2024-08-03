The Orville season 4: Has it actually been renewed?

After months upon months of waiting, is The Orville season 4 actually going to happen? Well, there are new reasons for hope. As a matter of fact, you can argue there is more evidence for it happening than there has honestly ever been before!

According to multiple users on Twitter (including Trek Profiles Podcast), actor Scott Grimes made it clear at a show in Las Vegas last night that season 4 would start filming sometime in the new year. This is the first time that we’ve heard of an exact timeframe insofar as production goes.

So, is this renewal official? Well, Hulu has yet to officially confirm anything and so long as that is the case, we do still have to note that anything could still happen. Yet, we don’t think that Grimes would say something like this unless he had it under pretty good authority that it is going to happen. While the streaming service was not commenting officially on anything earlier this year, there have been rumors for months that a season 4 is happening. An early 2025 filming window would also mean that Seth MacFarlane would be able to continue focusing on Ted season 2 for the time being.

Now, here’s another dose of reality that we have to remember over the next little while. Even if filming for the next season begins in the winter of next year, we’re probably still waiting until 2026 to see the series back. This is, after all, a show that takes an extremely long time to make due to all the special effects. Certainly, we do think that it will be worth it, especially when you consider that it is one of the most underrated bits of science fiction that is out there. The end of season 1 to us is when it really starts to take off, and then it gets better and better throughout both season 2 and season 3, where the series moved from Fox to Hulu.

