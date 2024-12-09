Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 (finale) promo: Revenge is here?

If you saw the preview last night for the Yellowstone season 5 finale, then you know already of one priority for Beth Dutton. She wants revenge. Not only that, but she looks to be doing whatever she can in order to make it happen.

Near the end of the promo, we had a chance to see Beth Dutton speak to John’s casket, and she made it clear that vengeance is still very much on her mind. By virtue of that, it feels pretty inevitable that she is going to be doing whatever she can to ensure that Jamie is stopped by any means necessary. While Wes Bentley’s character may not be directly responsible for the death of his adoptive father, he enabled Sarah Atwood. He did not shut down conversation about a hitman. He did enough to set the wheels in motion.

It has been our thinking for a while that we would see Beth try to kill Jamie within the finale; yet, at the same time we’ve long wondered how that would happen. That is still very much on our mind, and for good reason. Their history is so deep and dark and it was always going to come to sort of stand-off.

How many options does Jamie really have when it comes to his future? Well, he can try to stay and fight but at the same time, a part of us thinks he would just be better off fleeing and seeing if he could start anew somewhere else. This guy has always had that part of a cowardly gene, so we would not put it past him to try and do something like this all over again.

