Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 spoilers: The finale, end of an era

As you get yourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 14 on the Paramount Network in just seven days, there’s one thing we can say: The end is near. This episode is going to be not just the end of the season, but also the story as it was originally conceived. That is at least based on some interviews that we’ve heard over the course of the past few weeks.

Now, does all of this mean that we are about to see the end of the series overall? No. Paramount has not promoted this as the final season, and it seems like there is a great chance at a season 6 existing in some form down the line.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

With everything spelled out above, our sentiment is that entering this episode, most of the loose ends from this season are going to be tied up. That includes the possible future of the ranch, but then also what we are going to see when it comes to Jamie Dutton’s status in the government. Will there be more deaths? Given how many people we have lost this season already, it feels pretty easy to imagine that another familiar face or two could go before the end credits.

Obviously, we don’t think that everyone is going to get the happiest ending imaginable, as Yellowstone is not a show that guarantees that. However, we do think that there will be at least some sort of effort made to leave you feeling good. The biggest curiosity we have here is that Taylor Sheridan has never really been put in a position before where he has to end a lot of the shows, as a lot of them are still ongoing. Given that this is the end of at least an era, how will he handle it? Will he stick the landing? Hopefully, we will find out in due time.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts about Yellowstone season 5 episode 13, including the Kayce ending

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 14?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







