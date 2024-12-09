Yellowstone season 5 episode 13: Will Kayce save the ranch?

Is the only way to save something to give it away? Well, this was the message of Yellowstone season 5 episode 13, at least in the closing minutes.

For most of the season here, what we have seen is a story where the future of the ranch hangs in the balance, and is really tied to a few simple things. Take, for starters, whether there is any way for the Duttons to deal with a massive tax bill that could be due at any moment. They scrambled and sweated out plans but in the end, what we saw here was them have to give away a great many horses and a lot of their livestock. This meant that they would be as free as assets as possible … and then Kayce has a plan.

What is this plan? Well, if you sell something for almost nothing, what changes in regards to the taxes? Quite a bit, and we are now left to wonder if he is going to hand the keys to the ranch to someone for little to no income.

As for who the most-likely beneficiary of such a deal would be, the shortest answer is Thomas Rainwater. There were already some discussions, and Luke Grimes’ character may believe that he can strike a deal that allows him to benefit from the land, while also allowing at least some of the ranch to coexist. Given that he was leaving the property and a lot of other characters were still there, the list of possible candidates is pretty darn small. We also tend to think that if Kayce is really selling this, it is to someone the fandom would be okay with having it. Rainwater and John Dutton were at odds sometimes, but there was also still respect. That was undeniable.

