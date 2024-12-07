Yellowstone season 6: Could Tom Selleck appear?

While we know that a Yellowstone season 6 has yet to be formally greenlit at Paramount Network, there are signs of it happening. After all, the network itself is not promoting this actively as the final season, and there is certainly talk of Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser each reprising their roles.

So, with all of this being said, why not think about some other people who could potentially join? If the show is looking for an elder statesman to come on board given all of the recent exits and/or characters deaths, Tom Selleck may be a reasonable possibility.

After all, within a new profile over at Parade Magazine, there is a strong indication that the Blue Bloods star would be interested in working with Taylor Sheridan — he has certainly done a lot in the genre before:

“A good Western’s always on my list … I miss that; I want to sit on a horse again.”

Do we think that there is a particularly good chance of something like this happening? That’s where things get a little bit hard to predict since there is no evidence of conversations happening. However, the 79-year old Selleck is showing no signs of wanting to retire at this point in his career, and we know that Sheridan is inclined to work with performers of all ages. After all, Harrison Ford is one of the primary stars of 1923, which recently wrapped production on its second season and is slated to premiere in February.

For now with Yellowstone proper, just remember that there are two more episodes to come this year — hopefully, we’ll hear more about season 6 once we get to the other side of these coming on the air.

