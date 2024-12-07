Yellowstone season 6: If renewed, when could it premiere?

We recognize that in some ways, it may be a surprise that we do not have official Yellowstone season 6 news as of this writing. After all, why is the Paramount Network making us wait?

Now, this is a subject that we have spoken on here and there, but our current view of the situation is this: Both the network and executive producer Taylor Sheridan likely know already that they want the show back. However, they don’t have to rush into an announcement. They may be waiting on it in particular as to not give away anything from the final episodes of this season, including the fate of specific characters.

For this particular article, the big question we want to raise is actually rather simple: Provided that there is another season of the show, when could you see it? We do not think it would behoove anyone for there to be another two-year wait like we effectively saw between season 5A and 5B. This show doesn’t take that long to film, but the problem is that if you do want to film in Montana, there’s only a certain window of time you can do it due to the weather.

With all of this in mind, the earliest you could see Yellowstone return is in the fall of 2025, but it could be much later depending on when it is greenlit and when production is slated to start. In the interim, we know that the prequel 1923 is slated to come out in February. Meanwhile, there is also a spin-off coming in The Madison, but it remains to be seen exactly how that is connected to the current show beyond the setting in Montana.

