Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 run time: How big is it?

As we get close to the end of Yellowstone season 5, it feels like many of the episodes are going to get longer. Apparently, both co-creator Taylor Sheridan and the Paramount Network agree. How else do you explain what we are about to share?

According to the official guide for the aforementioned cable channel, episode 13 (which carries with it the title of “Give the World Away”) is going to run for an hour and 24 minutes, making it the longest episode of the second half of the season. By virtue of that, it does feel pretty clear that there is going to be a ton of content thrown in here.

All things considered, doesn’t it make at least some sense that we are getting this much story? Remember how much there still is to resolve, starting out with what is going to happen with the ranch. Are Beth, Kayce, and Rip going to be able to figure out a way to save the Yellowstone — or, is it doomed to fall into the hands of Market Equities? The death of John Dutton is likely still going to be unraveled further, and a lot of the Bunkhouse characters are going to have to figure out their own futures based on what happens with the ranch.

Are there only two episodes left in the spring?

We’ve noted this already but for now, it feels pretty unlikely that this is going to happen. Our general sentiment instead is that we’re probably going to get a season 6 and yet, everyone involved is waiting until close to the end of the series to make that announcement. All things considered, we do understand it when the goal of the series at this point is to keep as many things under wraps as possible.

What do you most want to see at this point moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 13?

Are you shocked with the run time here at all? Share right away in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates on the way.

