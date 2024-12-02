Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 promo: Is Kayce’s family in peril?

Following tonight’s new episode, the folks at Paramount Network gave us a first look at Yellowstone season 5 episode 13. What stood out from the promo?

Well, for starters, time is of the essence for everyone and they know it. For Beth and Rip, they are both scrambling to try and figure out if there is a future for the ranch. Cole Hauser’s character seems intent that they can rebuild something amidst the larger storm that is coming, but there is no clear solution that offers a path forward. From what we have seen on the show to date, the closest thing to a best-case scenario we’ve seen is one where Thomas Rainwater ends up owning it and at least preserving a good bit of the land. If nothing else, it is better than whatever Market Equities could do.

As for what else the episode 13 promo gave away, Kayce is very-much concerned for the future of his family, and for good reason. Given what he decided to do with Grant the hitman in episode 12, he has to be worried about retaliation. It is possible that Kayce’s warnings will be heeded and he will go away, but is that a sure thing? It is, by far, one of the boldest decisions we’ve ever seen that character make.

Elsewhere, rest assured that the conflict between Jamie and Beth is reaching a peak … and we certainly think that it is going to remain complicated. This is a really tough story to figure out for a number of different reasons, with the biggest one being that Jamie knows literally where the bodies are buried. You can argue that his death may be the only way to ensure that the secrets stay buried, but he’s gotta be aware that he could be killed at any moment … right?

What are you most interested in seeing moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 13?

Go ahead and let us know now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some more updates.

