Yellowstone season 5 episode 13 spoilers: Last before finale

Before we dive into just about anything else with Yellowstone season 5 episode 13, one thing has to be said at the front: The end is near. There are only two more episodes left of the Paramount Network hit and after that, who knows what is ahead?

(Theory time: It would not surprise us if there are already some plans finalized for some sort of extension with Beth and Rip, but nobody wants to talk about it until after this season is over.)

Based on the end of episode 12, we do tend to think that the Duttons may feel a bit more stable. Kayce did his best to threaten one of the lead assassins to steer clear of his family forever, and there’s a chance that this worked! However, he is clearly playing with fire and that is something that could come with some enormous ramifications. We love Luke Grimes’ character, but he also may be in over his head.

Meanwhile, it still fair to spend some time actively thinking about the future of the rest of the family. For Jamie, is he really going to be able to run for Governor? His entire life is such a mess, and we could imagine that the state would want to steer clear of the family altogether. Meanwhile, the Yellowstone itself has to figure out how in the world it is going to continue with so many different tax issues hovering over its head. There may not be a path forward at all, or at least this is what we are currently contemplating.

One way or another, we certainly anticipate some sort of huge cliffhanger heading into the finale in mid-December; it would be as big a shock as anything if that does not happen.

