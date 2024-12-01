Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: Final ‘Counting Coup’ hopes

Tonight on the Paramount Network, you are finally going to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 arrive. What more can we say now?

Well, for starters, “Counting Coup” is the antepenultimate episode of the series, meaning that once it is done, there are only two more to go! Technically, there may be a sixth season, but it would be very-much different than the tale we are following here. If you are to view the whole story here as one about John Dutton, than the finale should offer up a final sense of closure around his death.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For episode 12 in particular, we do hope that Taylor Sheridan does bring us a little bit closer to answers. In the wake of Sarah Atwood’s death, conventional wisdom would of course suggest that there would be at least more people sniffing around and/or trying to uncover the truth. Whether or not we fully get this tonight remains to be seen but for now, we want to see everyone get closer. Sarah’s death can’t just be covered up easily, and the press conference has to be ringing through the entire state of Montana. Kayce in particular is on the hunt already for the parties responsible; you better just hope that he moves along quietly.

As for what else we could see within this episode, let’s just hope that we have an opportunity to dive a little bit further into what’s going on around the bunkhouse, and how some of these characters are dealing with recent events. There isn’t a lot of time to really spend with all of them and yet, it would be sad if they are just left completely in the dust. They deserve more than that after being huge parts of the story.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowstone, including what more is ahead this weekend

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 12?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







