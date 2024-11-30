Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: More on Rainwater ‘alliance’

Leading into Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 on Paramount Network this weekend, there are so many storylines to address. Obviously, you still have questions about what happened with John Dutton’s death; meanwhile, you also have to look more at the future of the ranch!

With the latter in mind, why not talk a little more about Rainwater? Gil Birmingham’s character seems to be the best-case scenario for Beth and Kayce right now; sure, his offer may not be ideal, but it does at least allow for the opportunity that the land does not get completely tarnished. If the choice is between him and Market Equities, we tend to know what the Duttons are going to choose.

While Rainwater may at times have been an adversary for John, there was still a bond that was there. This is something that Birmingham discussed further to TVLine:

I think what’s developed between Rainwater and John is a deep appreciation [of the fact that] they want the same thing for different reasons … There’s a legacy that the Dutton family feels responsible to hold intact, but it’s always been ancestral and for the present needs of his people for Rainwater. Because of that, they have a mutual respect [stemming from] the preservation of the land. Protecting it from either commercialization or the development that will destroy it.

“It’s sacred. It’s Mother Earth for Rainwater … And I think there’s a similar sense for John Dutton as well.”

Ultimately, this relationship may inform greatly the decisions made in the remaining three episodes. We do still wonder if there are ways for the surviving Duttons to make a lot of money and fast, but odds are, it would be tied to finding a way to commercialize the property somewhat. Think brands, renting out parts of it for events, and other things that are actually happening with many ranches in the real world right now.

