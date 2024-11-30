Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: Another investigation?

In a little more than 24 hours you are going to be seeing Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 arrive over on Paramount Network. Given that there are only three episodes left, it is fair to say there is a LOT to be seen within them.

So where will things start when it comes to the larger story here? Well, we are looking mostly in the direction here of what’s already happened in a way — the death of Sarah Atwood. While we anticipated her demise at some point this season, seeing it happen so soon came as a shock. There’s also the way in which it transpired, which we read personally as the organization she hired doing whatever possible to tie up a number of loose ends.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

Now, was killing her the right move? That is really the question we have to wonder about given that with the way in which she died, there has to be an investigation. Also, add to this the fact that a lot of people didn’t care for her that much, and it’s not going to be hard to imagine that this could veer off into some pretty insane directions.

After all, could Beth be a suspect? Is it possible that this mysterious organization tries to pin it on her? If it points to themselves, how big of a problem is that? Because the episode ended in such a shocking and sudden way, Taylor Sheridan clearly wanted us to be thinking about all of this. Even if none of us are meant to like the Sarah character, there is still a significance to her demise. This can’t be one of those things we just shrug off as we get into the story for the remainder of the series, right?

Related – Be sure to get a few more updates here on Yellowstone season 5 and what more could be coming ahead of the finale

What do you think we are going to be seeing following Sarah’s death as we look towards Yellowstone season 5 episode 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here — there are more updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







