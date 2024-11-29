Yellowstone season 5 finale: Luke Grimes on ‘beautiful’ story

It remains to be seen whether or not the Yellowstone season 5 finale is actually going to be the series finale, but it may as well be. It seems to be the culmination of the entire story that Taylor Sheridan originally planned to tell.

Could there be more? Sure, but there is no guarantee that Luke Grimes will be a part of it. So far, Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser are the only actors who have been mentioned “in talks” for another chapter of the show, which could look and feel different. A lot of this, at least to us, informs some of the comments that we are hearing now.

Speaking to TVLine, Grimes notes that he was “a mess” reading the final script, saying that “It’s beautiful. It’s profound. It’s heartbreaking.” He also goes on to say that viewers should feel satisfied:

“They won’t feel like they’ve wasted their time for the past six years.”

Honestly, we do tend to think that finale backlash is often overblown in the first place. Even if the final episode of a show fails to stick the landing in one way, that doesn’t mean that the series itself is a total failure. There are so many memorable moments that came before! We do tend to think that Yellowstone in general is doing the best they can this season under some pretty difficult circumstances, especially when you consider Kevin Costner’s exit and some of the changes that may have inherently come about as a result of that. We do at least know that the end of the series is partially what they had hoped for, albeit in a slightly different way than first expected.

There are three episodes left overall; let’s hope for great things from all of them.

