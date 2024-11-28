Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: Will missing character return?

In just a handful of days you are going to see the arrival of Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 on Paramount Network and of course, a lot of stuff is ahead! What can you expect?

Well, for the sake of this article, we want to spend a moment discussing a “missing” character who is very much still important to the story. At this point, you can also argue that it is critical they return. We are talking here, of course, about Jacki Weaver’s role of Caroline Warner.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

For those who need a quick refresher, Warner is a big boss over at Market Equities, and it was her who decided to throw Sarah Atwood into the lion’s den in the first place. She had to be on board with a number of her plans but with the character now dead, what happens from here?

We do think that Caroline is still going to be pretty eager to acquire the Dutton Ranch and all the land that goes along with it for some of her own means, which have at this point been fairly well-documented. How she does go about that, though, remains a little bit of a mystery. She certainly think that she could be around for some business deals or debates. Given that there are only three episodes left this season, we do not really think that there is enough time for the producers to come in here and introduce another character.

Market Equities has largely been the main antagonist on this show for years now, and we have a hard time thinking that the producers are going to want to see them win. Granted, you also have to be aware that this has never been a show that guaranteed a happy ending for the Duttons, and there could be a partial win because of that.

Related – Be sure to get some more news related to Yellowstone, including what else could be coming

What do you most want to see as we prepare for Yellowstone season 5 episode 12?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







