Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The chaos to come

The story of Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 is going to be all sorts of epic — and at this point, doesn’t it have to be?

After all, just remember the simple fact that there are only three episodes left and because of this simple fact alone, they all need to be huge. There is so much story to be told and just because we’ve already lost Sarah Atwood and John Dutton, that does not mean that the rest of the season will be devoid of deaths. We have to go ahead and prepare for anything.

So what is the central narrative going to look like from here on out? Well, in a new interview now with Variety, director Christina Voros does her best to explain how a lot of characters will find themselves in desperate spots:

“I think you can expect to see characters who feel like they don’t have very many options searching and fighting to find a way through … What’s set up in Episode 511 is everyone feels like they’ve hit a dead end. Jamie [Wes Bentley] has lost his partner in crime, and he is on the verge of losing his political name. Beth and Kayce [Luke Grimes] don’t have a plan as to how to fix this. The best that they can hope for, as Beth says to Rainwater [Gil Birmingham], is holding on to some portion of the land and selling off some portion of it. But because John’s goal and dictate was not to sell any of it, anything short of that is a failure, not carrying on their father’s will, letting down generations of family members who have fought for and protected this place. You see them up against the very stark reality that they don’t have any moves to make to keep that from happening.”

So can someone still pull a metaphorical rabbit out of a hat here? We do recognize that on paper, the odds of that may appear to be low. Yet, this is a series that has surprised us before and by virtue of that, we do tend to think they could do that again.

What do you most want to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 this weekend?

