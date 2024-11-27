Yellowstone season 5 episode 12: The ranch’s only way out

As we get prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 on Paramount Network this weekend, of course there are a ton of big stories! At the center of all of them have to be the future of the ranch itself, though we had a hard time thinking that this is some sort of enormous surprise to anyone out there.

Based on what we have seen on the series so far, here is mostly where things stand. The Duttons face serious tax implications keeping the entire property at this point, which creates this situation where there is really nothing that they can do other than come to some alternative arrangement. We know that in a way, Thomas Rainwater represents their best option. He is not going to be out to completely destroy the land; rather, he can create a more responsible sort of tourism that could be a bridge between the best and worst-case scenario.

Is there still a case to be made here where things could be slightly scaled back, and the Duttons could still have some sort of ownership for the land? That feels like one of the sneakier options and at this point, shouldn’t it be considered?

It may sound silly, but in a way the best path forward for the family is actually not that different from what Taylor Sheridan is doing with the 6666 ranch in real life, selling merchandise and all sorts of other various products that really accentuate that way of life. Meanwhile, the real-life Chief Joseph Ranch in Montana uses itself as a site for weddings and other events. You have to recognize that in 2024, ranches are not quite the same as they once were. You almost have to recognize that letting people pretend to be cowboys is as important as having real ones.

Now, is this something that Beth, Rip, or Kayce will consider? We are curious, especially because we know that there are so many other things on their plate right now. Just remember that these characters also have to contend with John’s death and all sorts of other problems…

What do you think we are going to be seeing as we move into Yellowstone season 5 episode 12?

