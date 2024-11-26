Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 run time: What to expect

Following all of the Thanksgiving festivities over the next few days, you will have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 12. So, what can we say when it comes to run time here?

Well, first and foremost, here is a reminder that this is one of those shows that tends to get however long it needs in order to tell some of its stories. Paramount Network does not force any sort of limit upon it, and for good reason. Why in the world would they? Why would that be helpful for them? To put it mildly, it wouldn’t. Because the Western drama does generate great viewership, they can be more generous here than they would perhaps be with a lot of other series.

Here is what we can say at this particular moment — based on the schedule that has been released, it appears as though episode 12 is going to go for an hour and six minutes. This is actually the shortest installment we’ve had for the second half of this season, but there is still room for a lot of great stuff to be thrown in here. The last thing that we think is that the powers-that-be are going to be hesitant when it comes to delivering answers at this point.

After all, remember where things stand. Sarah Atwood is dead and with that, the ties the assassin group have to John’s death also are to a certain extent. Yet, there have to be other people involved, right? There is a reason behind the power outage, and we do tend to believe that there may be other people out there who helped facilitate things. Figuring this out may be a big part of the excitement here…

