Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 spoilers: ‘Counting Coup’ details

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, you are going to have a chance to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 this Sunday. We are on the other side of that huge Sarah Atwood death and by virtue of that, aren’t things going to be even crazier? At the very least, that’s something that we have to prepare for.

Well, for now, here’s more of what we can say: “Counting Coup” is the title for episode 12. What does this mean? Well, it is actually a reference to Native American tradition, as this (otherwise known as striking at an enemy) was considered to be a high honor for warriors who participated in intertribal battles. What this means for the sake of the show remains to be seen, though we know that there has always been a Native American presence on this show. Also, remember for a moment that Thomas Rainwater has shown many times over at this point that he wants to figure out how to work with Beth and Kayce — it is better than the alternative, no?

To get a few more details right now on what else is ahead, check out the full Yellowstone season 5 episode 12 synopsis below:

Kayce makes a bold move. Rip asks for help from a friend in Texas, while the bunkhouse contemplates their future. Jamie attempts to cover his tracks.

What will Kayce’s bold move end up being? Well, we know that he is someone who has already worked with some old contacts to figure out who may have been hired to kill off John. That’s something that could lead to his own death, and we do believe that he has to be really careful about what moves he makes — and also when he makes them.

