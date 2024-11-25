Yellowstone spin-off The Madison: Any previews soon?

As we do get closer and closer to the end of Yellowstone season 5, of course it makes sense to think about the spin-off The Madison. This is a show that is in production, but to this point, Paramount is saying very little about it.

What do we know right now? Well, to put it in simple terms, this is a show about grief, and apparently about some sort of New York family moving out to the Madison River area of Montana. It is linked to the series somehow, but the exact particulars of this are still not entirely clear — and there is no exact premiere date. What we can at least say is that Patrick J. Adams and Michelle Pfeiffer are among two of the main cast members here.

So is there any real chance that we’re going to learn a little bit more about the show soon? Paramount has not confirmed anything and yet, it remains our feeling that we’re going to have a chance to learn more about it between now and when Yellowstone itself is over. After all, why in the world would there not be? If you are the network, you need to start creating at least some buzz around this show.

Now if there is a spin-off that you could wait to unleash a little more info on, that is the possible season 6 featuring Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser. Because there is so much still to happen on the main show, it feels pretty clear that everyone involve here is going to wait until Yellowstone is over before they open their mouths and start to speak more about that.

Let’s just say for the moment that our anticipation is pretty darn high for whatever The Madison turns out to be.

