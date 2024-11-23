Yellowstone season 5 finale: Star promises ‘conclusive’ end

We are pretty darn aware at this point that the upcoming Yellowstone season 5 finale could feel like the end of the series. In a lot of ways, it is. This is the conclusion that co-creator Taylor Sheridan thought of once upon a time; even though a season 6 could still happen, it would be largely a different story that is very much still unclear.

The good thing that comes from all of this? Even if it’d be nice to know whether or not a season 6 is coming soon, we can at least be assured answers are coming. What they look like, of course, is a totally different story.

Here is what we can at least say for now: The cast seems satisfied by what was shot. Speaking on the subject to Collider, here is what cast member Ian Bohen had to say:

“A show like this has to end; it can’t just go on forever, so it needs to be wrapped up and [the episode] is very conclusive. You take all the pieces of something intricate and you throw them up in the air and then try to catch them in order to make it work again, and I didn’t know how we were gonna do that—but the boss did it. He had it sorted.”

We know that the pressure is on here for so many reasons, especially when you consider the following: We have not actually seen a lot of Sheridan shows end. Because of this, there is this odd sort of pressure and confusion as to what he considers to be a great ending here at all. For us personally, we just want everything resolved on John’s death and beyond that, it is easier to go with the flow.

