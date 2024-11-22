Yellowstone season 5 episode 11: What can Beth really do?

As we get ourselves prepared to see Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 this weekend, it of course makes sense to view the world through Beth’s lens. Kelly Reilly is arguably the headliner for the show now that John is dead, and we do tend to think that there are some pretty huge stories here that are well-worth telling with her at the center.

Of course, we know already that she’s going to do whatever she can in order to get answers for John’s death, but doing that is so much easier said than done.

First and foremost, one of the biggest things that Beth is going to need to do here is sit back, reflect, and realize that she is not the right person to run point on an investigation. She’s a brilliant planner, but she has so much of a temper that everyone would see her coming. She may need to be more reliant on Kayce or make deals with some other local players in the community in order to figure all of this out.

Meanwhile, she also has to realize that stopping Jamie is just one piece of the puzzle, as this is about so much more than just getting John out of the equation — this is about the land, which the show has been about for almost the entirety of it. There remain a near-constant group of people out there eager to exploit it in whatever form they can, and you just have to be aware of that reality and also figure out what is worth keeping it — or, if there is a way you can pivot for your business and still have the ranch. We’re seeing a model for it in the world of the show with the 6666, which has marketing opportunities galore. You may have to create your own destination out of the ranch to survive.

