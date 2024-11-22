Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 spoilers: Behind the blackout?

As we get ourselves prepared for Yellowstone season 5 episode 11 on Paramount Network, there is so much to think about! After all, there are a ton of questions that we still do not have clear answers to — and with that, let’s talk about the blackout, shall we?

Think for a moment here about what we know at the moment — even if some of the information here is relatively limited. Prior to the death of John Dutton, there was a blackout that was initiated, one that was not resolved until a stretch of time after. It happened at a point late at night where nobody would notice — all of this is suspicious, no?

Well, let’s just go ahead and pose the following here: Why isn’t there more discussion happening at the moment here? It feels like the sort of thing that the investigators are missing, whether it be through complacency, corruption, or sheer ignorance. Also, consider the fact that this is such a high-profile death in the Governor of the State, and also Beth’s belief that he would have never harmed himself in any way.

We already know that Beth and Kayce are currently in hot pursuit of answers here, and to prove that John’s death was actually a murder. There are still an uphill battle here to get answers, but we do think that we are going to see a story here that plays out in a relentless fashion. There are only four episodes left and by virtue of that, doesn’t it feel fair that things are going to be crazy? All things considered, don’t they have to be? This may not be the end of the series, but it should be the end of the story we have come to see over time.

